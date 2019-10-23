‘The Who Experience’ comes to Prescott

Lonely Street Productions is giving Prescott a chance to see a realistic tribute to The Who with “The Who Experience” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center.

Resembling The Who musically and visually is complicated, said Booking Manager Esther Stepanian. With such songs as “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Who Are You” and “Baba O’Riley,” The Who were powerful, had tons of energy and at one point were the loudest rock band in the world, Stepanian said. The musicians in “The Who Experience” are amazing to be able to resemble Roger Daltry, Keith Moon, Pete Townshend and John Entwistle, she said.

“They’re really, really good musicians,” Stepanian said. “They’ve really practiced a lot.”

Tickets for the Friday, Oct. 25, show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

As the band’s booking manager, Stepanian said she enjoys when the show is going well and when the band is playing to an excited audience.

Seeing and hearing it all happen is gratifying, especially when the front rows are all standing up and going crazy, she said.

Seeing The Who Experience is an opportunity for all ages to see and hear The Who as if they were still in their prime, Stepanian said. It has the energy and excitement that you don’t get today, she said.

“This show is energy, and you’re not going to get that anywhere,” Stepanian said. “You won’t get that with any other band, that level of energy.”

Not only were The Who known for that energy, they also had a level of craziness to them, she said. You never knew what was going to happen at one of their shows and you never know what’s going to happen at one of these shows, Stepanian said.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. The show starts at 7 p.m.