Update: Felony flight suspect taken into custody
A man who allegedly fled from local police on three separate occasions in the last month has been caught and is in custody.
The suspect, 24-year-old Robert Jane Soper, was spotted in Paulden by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to a YCSO news release.
When apprehended, Soper once again fled and managed to evade law enforcement for about an hour-and-a-half, the release states. It took the combined efforts of the deputies, Chino Valley Police Department officers and Arizona Department of Public Safety Detectives to find and arrest him.
Soper is now facing several charges of felony flight out of multiple jurisdictions in Yavapai County.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: