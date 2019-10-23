OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tennessee man seen riding atop car has 1 charge dropped

Ronnie Sellars, accused of riding for 20 miles atop a car that sped down a Tennessee interstate has had one of his charges dropped. (Nashville Police Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 11:55 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of riding for 20 miles (32 kilometers) atop a car that sped down a Tennessee interstate has had one of his charges dropped.

Ronnie Sellars, 31, no longer faces a “clinging to a vehicle” charge in Wilson County, but disorderly conduct charges are still pending in neighboring Davidson County, The Tennessean reported on Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Judge Haywood Barry ruled that the language of the law doesn’t match what Sellars was accused of doing.

Sellars was arrested in September after a joyride during which witnesses recorded him sitting, lying, smiling and waving from atop a four-door sedan.

Sellars told the newspaper he stood up for part of the ride from Mt. Juliet to Nashville, and it felt like being on a surfboard going 80 mph (129 kph). Sellars said he thinks the courts should “put their attention on other things.”

