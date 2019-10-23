OFFERS
Take a Ghost Talk walking tour, Oct. 25 - Nov. 2

Prescott's Ghost Talk Experience will take place at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Oct. 25 through Nov. 2. (Prescott Center for the Arts)

Prescott's Ghost Talk Experience will take place at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Oct. 25 through Nov. 2. (Prescott Center for the Arts)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6 a.m.

Ghost Talk will take place at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.

Come visit several ghosts in and around the theater on a walking tour and listen to bone-chilling tales of the dead. Ghost Talk is a compilation of frightening stories from around Yavapai County and beyond. The accounts vary from a fictional writing out of the imagination of a budding creative playwright, to a factual interpretation based-on authentic events and people from historians. You get to decide what is real and what is a creepy trick.

There will be spooky surprises, interactive encounters and a new understanding of the legends that shape the horror, science fiction and thriller genres we have today.

Tickets are $10. If you are going to see Dracula, you can purchase a Dracula/Ghost Talk package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Center for the Arts

