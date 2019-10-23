OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Roughriders blank Scottsdale 5-0, earn share of ACCAC crown
Junior College Soccer

Jonathan Mayen (14) looks back at a teammate as the Roughriders took on Pima Community College on Oct. 19, 2019, in Prescott. Mayen scored to put Yavapai College up 1-0 against Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Prescott. Yavapai won 5-0. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Jonathan Mayen (14) looks back at a teammate as the Roughriders took on Pima Community College on Oct. 19, 2019, in Prescott. Mayen scored to put Yavapai College up 1-0 against Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Prescott. Yavapai won 5-0. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 24, 2019 2 AM

PRESCOTT — Five different players scored, goalkeeper Eligh Williams earned his 10th shutout of the season and the Yavapai College men’s soccer team secured at least a share of the ACCAC title with a 5-0 win over Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the seventh straight victory for the Roughriders (15-3-0, 8-2-0 ACCAC), which improved to 11-0 at home this season and have now tallied 28 conference championships in the program’s storied history.

HOW THEY SCORED

Jonathan Mayen broke a 0-0 tie with a goal in the 23rd minute off an assist from Tucker Fenton. Less than a minute later, Fenton scored off an assist by Loic Baures in front of hometown fans at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott on Wednesday.

Baures then turned around and added a goal to make it 3-0 in the 40th minute before Adrian Arguello scored the program’s 3,000th goal off an assist from Eduardo Flores.

Gavin Tinsley capped off the night with a goal in the 83rd minute off an assist from Brandon Fischer to make it a 5-0 final.

UP NEXT

Yavapai is scheduled to host an NJCAA Region I semifinal match Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott.

The Roughriders’ opponent, or start time, has yet to be determined.

The Glendale-Phoenix College, Mesa-Chandler-Gilbert and South Mountain-Gateway matches did not finish by press time Wednesday night.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for updated ACCAC standings and playoff schedule.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

