Prescott Valley Police pumping gas Oct. 24 for Fuel of Dreams
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6:09 p.m.
Prescott Valley Police Department officers will be helping out customers pump gas and clean windshields from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, for the seventh annual Fuel of Dreams.
The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona.
Customers donating $20 or more will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Fry’s Gift Card. The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 18.
To learn more visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org/frysfuelofdreams.
