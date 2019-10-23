OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police pumping gas Oct. 24 for Fuel of Dreams

A flyer advertising the 7th annual Fuel of Dreams set to take place at the Fry’s Food Stores location in Prescott Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (PVPD/Courtesy)

A flyer advertising the 7th annual Fuel of Dreams set to take place at the Fry’s Food Stores location in Prescott Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (PVPD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6:09 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police Department officers will be helping out customers pump gas and clean windshields from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, for the seventh annual Fuel of Dreams.

The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona.

Customers donating $20 or more will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Fry’s Gift Card. The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 18.

To learn more visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org/frysfuelofdreams.

