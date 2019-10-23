Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk, Oct. 25
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 3:47 p.m.
Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk is held the 4th Friday of every month and begins at 5 p.m.
Visit over 15 local art gallery venues throughout downtown Prescott on Friday, Oct. 25. Start at the gallery of your choice.
Look for the Ride Prescott transportation carts and enjoy a free ride.
Click here for a brochure or visit artthe4th.com for a list of participating galleries and more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: