OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police: Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Chandler

This undated photo released by the Chandler Police Department shows Michelle Ann Hagerman. Chandler police have arrested Hagerman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man and his 12-year-old son were fatally injured. Police say a tip Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. (Chandler Police Department via AP)

This undated photo released by the Chandler Police Department shows Michelle Ann Hagerman. Chandler police have arrested Hagerman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man and his 12-year-old son were fatally injured. Police say a tip Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. (Chandler Police Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 1:54 p.m.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb have arrested a 54-year-old woman and recovered a damaged vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man and his 12-year-old son were killed.

Chandler police said a tip Tuesday night resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Michelle Ann Hagerman of Tempe on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police previously identified the man killed late Monday when crossing a street as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin. His son's name was not immediately released.

A police probable-cause statement said investigators located the suspect vehicle after a neighbor of Hagerman who had heard about the crash reported seeing a damaged SUV parked on the street in front of Hagerman's home.

According to the statement, police found "blood evidence" on the vehicle's hood and observed that the vehicle was missing several pieces that were recovered at the crash site.

The statement said Hagerman told police she initially thought she'd hit a dog and stopped, then began walking back to the crash site before getting back in her vehicle and driving off after seeing other people getting out of their cars.

According to the statement, witnesses said the victims were struck by an accelerating vehicle while in a marked crosswalk. The victims were halfway across the street when the light turned green for traffic passing through that part of the intersection, the statement said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries