Local musicians releasing new albums

Local musician Stephy Leigh Griffin said it’s rare to have female-led bands release albums in Prescott.

Even rarer, Griffin said, is two female-led bands releasing an album on the same night. That’s happening Friday, Oct. 25, when the Gurley Girls release their latest album “Revelation Avenue” and hold a release party at Thumb Butte Distillery Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. while Griffin is releasing her latest album, “Happy Birthday, You Fool,” and holding a release party at The Raven Café from 7 to 10 p.m.

This will be the Gurley Girls’ second album, said founding member Jen Harvey. It’s incredible being able to do so, Harvey said.

“It’s been a very smooth process because now we have experience and we’ve also had three gentlemen who are really professional musicians join our band, so the level of musicianship has jumped forward.”

In 2018, the Gurley Girls became more than just a band of moms and added two men to the group. Their newest member is Tim Rood, Harvey said. They’ve also had a turn toward rock when previously their music would have been classified as folk, she said. The new album, titled after one of its songs, explores more deep and serious themes and it’s a little more intense, Harvey said.

Another aspect that separates this album from the last is that the group’s songwriting has evolved and matured, she said.

“I think that we’re able to create something that has more of a hook melodically and we’ve learned how to speak our themes in a way that can reach people more easily,” Harvey said. “More universal themes.”

As a female fronted band where four women share leads and provide harmonies, the Gurley Girls are unique, she said, noting she doesn’t think there’s anything else like them in Prescott for rock music.

It’s also Griffin’s second album and at the release party, she’ll be playing with the full band of Stephy Leigh and the Lullaby League.

The name of the album also comes from one of its songs, she said. It was released as a single and a music video was made for it, Griffin said.

This album is different from the previous album she released in that it’s a solo album, her first one, she said.

“It kind of feels like I have to give birth to something,” Griffin said. “It’s kind of been everything this past year.”

At the same time, that first album felt like an ending and this one feels like a beginning, she said. Ultimately, she just wants to do it right and represent Prescott, Griffin said.

The Raven Café is located at 142 N. Cortez St. Thumb Butte Distillery is located at 400 N. Washington Ave.