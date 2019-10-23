Local Bowling in Brief: Team Lucky 7 still in leading after Week 10 in Four’s a Crowd league

After completing Week 10 at Antelope Lanes, Four’s a Crowd bowling league finds Team 7 “Lucky 7” still in first place. They are followed by Team 4 “Madd Hatters” in second place. Team 9 “Yabba Dabba Doo!” held top spots across the board with high-scratch game (591), high-scratch series (1701), high-handicap game (706), and high-handicap series (2046). Dennis Hannahs also held all top spots: HSG: (244), HSS (632), HHG (298), and HHS (794). Norma Gillett had HHS (703). Four’s a Crowd is a short season league. We will begin a new league in January. Contact Antelope Lanes if interested in bowling.

Northern Arizona Bowlerettes has largest turnout ever

The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes were out in full force at Plaza Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Fifty-seven ladies gathered there to bowl a three-game no-tap tournament, which was the largest turnout to date. Top winner in Division I was Kathy Houchin (877). Top winner in Division II was Carolyn Brown (717). On Nov. 16th, the ladies will travel to Laughlin, Nev., and bowl at Riverside starting at noon (PST). If interested in joining this exciting group, please contact Pam Cirasole at 928-227-1258.