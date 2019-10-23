Letter: Trump haters

Editor:

I would like to respond to Rodger Fairfield and all the other Trump haters who write in spewing hate. You accuse Trump of all kinds of crimes, but to date he hasn’t been found guilty of any of them. The left is looking for anything to get a duly elected president out of office because they know they can’t beat him in 2020. The left is proposing to take away all our constitutional rights to shut us up, unarm us and divide us, so if you know anything about Hitler you will know this was how he was able to accomplish his agenda. Your party is the one who incites violence, i.e. Maxine Waters, Antifa, etc. The real truth will come out about the swamp when the Barr, AG and Durham reports come out. Then we will see where the real corruption is. By the way, he has lived up to all his campaign promises, you just don’t see it on hate TV.





Sandy Oconnor

Prescott