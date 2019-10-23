OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Trump haters

Originally Published: October 23, 2019 7:56 p.m.

Editor:

I would like to respond to Rodger Fairfield and all the other Trump haters who write in spewing hate. You accuse Trump of all kinds of crimes, but to date he hasn’t been found guilty of any of them. The left is looking for anything to get a duly elected president out of office because they know they can’t beat him in 2020. The left is proposing to take away all our constitutional rights to shut us up, unarm us and divide us, so if you know anything about Hitler you will know this was how he was able to accomplish his agenda. Your party is the one who incites violence, i.e. Maxine Waters, Antifa, etc. The real truth will come out about the swamp when the Barr, AG and Durham reports come out. Then we will see where the real corruption is. By the way, he has lived up to all his campaign promises, you just don’t see it on hate TV.

Sandy Oconnor

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Not qualified
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: Don’t take the hate bait
Reagan: Who to crucify? Trump or Barabbas?
Letter: Waste basket
Letter: What has he taken away?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries