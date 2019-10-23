Letter: Clear-cut development
Editor:
Thank you Eric Moore for your Oct. 10 article listing concerns over the clear-cut development that is now occurring north of Prescott. Earthmovers leveling off 100 percent of the natural vegetation, destroying habitats for native animals and plants, is a crime. Prescott City Council should not be allowing this type of development to occur in areas with such natural beauty. We are trading maximum profits for developers for the unique landscape that drew us here. If we want to ‘Californianize’ Prescott, this type of development is the surest and fastest way to do it.
Joslyn Anderson
Williamson Valley Resident
