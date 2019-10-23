OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Letter: Clear-cut development

Originally Published: October 23, 2019 7:53 p.m.

Editor:

Thank you Eric Moore for your Oct. 10 article listing concerns over the clear-cut development that is now occurring north of Prescott. Earthmovers leveling off 100 percent of the natural vegetation, destroying habitats for native animals and plants, is a crime. Prescott City Council should not be allowing this type of development to occur in areas with such natural beauty. We are trading maximum profits for developers for the unique landscape that drew us here. If we want to ‘Californianize’ Prescott, this type of development is the surest and fastest way to do it.

Joslyn Anderson

Williamson Valley Resident

