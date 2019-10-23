OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Highland Center Fall Festivals

Originally Published: October 23, 2019 7:27 p.m.

A Halloween happening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children and free to members. Dress up if you dare and hang out with live animals at this year’s Halloween Happening. Get your face painted, dissect an owl pellet, and make s’mores by the fire at this family favorite. At this annual nature-themed Halloween celebration, families are invited to explore the natural wonder of the Highlands Center at night in a safe and exciting environment. There is something for everyone at this family festival. Sponsored by Findlay Toyota. Tickets are available at www.highlandscenter.org.

The 13th Annual Highlands holiday bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. Admission is free.

Some of the area’s finest craftspeople have created nature-themed gifts for your holiday shopping. Art on display and for sale includes jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, photography, fiber/textiles, soaps/lotions and paintings. There will be baked goods, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area and crafts table. Kids will be able to create their own work of art to take home. Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

Visit www.highlandscenter.org for more information.

