Halloween photos for kids and pets benefits United Animal Friends, Oct. 25

Dress up your kids and pets in their finest costumes for Halloween photos at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th.

The cost is $10 for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5”x7” print. All proceeds will benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary. There is a maximum of two groupings per sitting.

For more information, visit unitedanimalfriends.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.