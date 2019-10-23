Eagles escape Bears to reinforce their grip on first place

Bradshaw Mountain’s stouthearted effort falls short in 5-set thriller

PRESCOTT VALLEY — When the two top teams in a league square off against one another, everyone can expect a thrilling battle of epic proportions. Tuesday’s match between Flagstaff and Bradshaw Mountain, the two top teams in the Grand Canyon Region, was exactly that.

After losing 3-2 to the Eagles back on Sept. 24, the Bears were hungry for some revenge and a crucial win to keep them in the title race. There is no doubt that both teams laid it all on the line but unfortunately for Bradshaw Mountain, a well-timed block from Flagstaff earned the Eagles a decisive fifth set for the 3-2 match victory.

“Flag is a good team and they came to play,” said Bears’ head coach Karrie Platt. “It was a battle all the way through. The girls are just going to have to be hungrier now moving into the postseason … Mainly, we just need to work on controlling our side of the court.”

In the first set, the Bears came out looking to send a message. Their high-octane offense — led by Jordyn Moser, who racked up 23 kills and 15 digs on the night — caught Flagstaff off guard as they never surrendered the lead en route to a commanding 25-17 win.

Heading into the second set, the energy level was through the roof. While the Bears began that set on the sluggish side, they soon erased a five-point deficit and to take a lead for most of the way. However, the Eagles were not about to let themselves fall into a 2-0 hole.

Both teams found themselves knotted up a 20 and ended up trading blows from there on. Bradshaw Mountain zeroed in on set point several times but Flagstaff showed true resiliency to take the second set 29-27.

“I think the momentum definitely would have shifted towards us [if we won the second set],” said MH Sydney Rittershaus, who pitched in with eight kills and six digs. “I think Flag would’ve played hard but I think it would’ve been in our favor for sure.”

Squandering an opportunity to go up 2-0 seemed to stagger the Bears quite a bit. The third set saw them come out to their worst start of the night as the Eagles flew out to a 9-1 lead.

The Bears quickly returned to their senses and worked their way back to even the set at 13. Flagstaff managed to ward off Bradshaw Mountain’s comeback bid in the set and ended up winning 25-20 for a 2-1 lead.

Of course, this match was destined to go to five sets and Bradshaw Mountain made sure that destiny was realized. The Bears answered right back in the fourth set and trounced the Eagles 25-21 to force a winner-take-all situation.

This was only the second time this season the Eagles had been taken to a fifth set, and both times were by the Bears. Despite opening the set down 3-0, Bradshaw Mountain climbed back in it but struggled to get a lead as Flagstaff consistently held a two-point cushion.

Tied at 14, it was do-or-die time for the Bears. However, what could’ve been their biggest statement of the season quickly dissolved away when the Eagles strung together two more points for a 16-14 win.

The region title is now out of reach for Bradshaw Mountain but they are still a top-five team in 4A and still in the playoff picture.

A third installment of this rivalry is very possible should the teams meet again in the state playoffs. If that does happen, it’s safe to say the Bears will be sure to get up for that one.

“Every point. Every point counts. We’re coming and we’re going to come hungry.” Rittershaus said.

OH Mailani Manuel had herself a solid outing, recording 14 kills and 17 digs. S Nicole Shaver arguably played her best game of the season as she tallied a monstrous 35 assists while MH Peyton Bradshaw had nine kills and 13 digs.

UP NEXT

The Bears (15-5, 8-2 Grand Canyon) will look to bounce back against Lee Williams (17-9, 7-3 Grand Canyon) on Thursday at home. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.