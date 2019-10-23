OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bullying. What is it and how do we stop it?

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 9:25 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 9:35 PM

photo

R. Bradley Snyder stands with some statistics in the background related to bullying in schools. 95 percent of bullying takes places in schools. (Joe Howard/PUSD)

All it takes to stop a bully is for one person to stand up and befriend the target, according to one expert.

Seem too simple?

Bullying is all about power and the pleasure of performing in front of spectators, declared R. Bradley Snyder, the executive director of the Dion Initiative for Child Well-Being and Bullying Prevention at Arizona State University in Phoenix.

A boy or girl who is a loner and deemed weak or different is often the target of bullying, classified as intentional, persistent abuse and taunting in front of others, Snyder explained. Even cyberbullying, he said, has a person-to-person context as it is shared with audiences that then may also target the victim.

Yet bullying can be quelled when someone wraps the proverbial arm around the target and showcases for the bully and bystanders that the person is not alone; they are valued by someone else, Snyder assured. He showed a short video where some high school boys were picking on another until a lone boy came, wrapped an arm around the shoulder of the target and led him away. No words were spoken to the bully.

Snyder is trained in research methods and developmental psychology with an emphasis on how those apply to children and youth. Snyder, trained in development psychology as it pertains to children and teens, was invited by the Prescott Unified School District to present his program titled, “Must Stop Bullying” Thursday night that was attended by a small group of parents and educator at Prescott High School. He has previously met with school administrators about the issue.

Though school leaders would have appreciated a larger audience, Snyder’s message still resonated with all who did attend. He was able to both clearly define bullying behavior — it is far more serious than routine playground spats — and offered solutions on how to change school and community climates so it becomes less acceptable, and therefore, less prevalent.

Science is clear that bullied students are not as successful in school, and it can lead to mental health difficulties, Snyder said. Without intervention, bullies struggle with relationships and are known to become violent in later years, he said.

National statistics indicate about 21 percent of students are bullied in person in a typical year, or one in five students. That number increases to about 35 percent in ages 12 to 18. Cyberbullying rates range around 16 percent in those age groups.

In Arizona, Snyder said the statistics indicate some 52 percent of eighth graders reported incidents of in-person bullying, and about 22 percent online. The percentages drop with age.

Snyder praised Prescott administrators for striving to create positive school cultures able to diminish bullying on their campuses.

Mile High Middle School Principal Andy Binder said his faculty and students are continually encouraged through an assortment of efforts to bolster peer-to-peer relationships. They have affirming posters on the walls and encourage personal greetings and positive accolades to all students every day, he said.

Prescott Unified Superintendent Joe Howard said the principals spend a lot of time on school culture, embracing diversity and the unique personalities of every student. Programs such as “Capturing Kids Hearts” and “Kids at Hope” are all about reinforcing the district’s motto: “Every Child, Every Day.”

For those who might suggest bullying is simply a part of growing up, Snyder said science debunks that myth. Bullying can have lasting, harmful impacts on a victim’s life, as does being a bully, he said.

If bullying is not acknowledged, and confronted, the target can develop emotional traumas such that they are constantly anxious and fearful of others, or they become inappropriately defensive, Snyder said.

In worst-case scenarios, Snyder said, victims can succumb to addictions and other coping mechanisms that can shorten their lives. He is careful to say bullying is not to blame for suicide, but it can be a factor in cases of suicide.

Bullying prevention in schools needs to be an ongoing effort, one that embraces clear expectations on how students are expected to treat one another, Snyder said. At home, he noted, parents need to listen to their children when it becomes to bullying episodes, and empower them to seek help from adults who can do so.

“A bully-free culture is a community culture,” Snyder said. “No one left behind.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Modern technology takes a sinister turn
Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
Bullying in Our Schools: Educators innovate to prevent bullying
Girls are bearing the brunt of a rise in US cyberbullying
Mental health month - tip: bullying

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries