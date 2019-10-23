Board moves to suspend Arizona official in smuggling case
PHOENIX — The governing board in Arizona's most populous county is taking steps to suspend an elected official accused of running a human smuggling scheme.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to notify Assessor Paul Petersen that it plans to consider suspending him for up to 120 days. The board is required to give Petersen five days' notice. It can't remove him from office and he's refused to resign.
Board members say Petersen can't perform his duties from jail, and auditors have found documents related to his adoption business on his county computer.
Prosecutors say Petersen illegally paid women from the Marshall Islands to have their babies in the United States and give them up for adoption. Petersen former lawyer has denied that Petersen's adoption business broke the law.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: