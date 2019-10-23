'Tricks for Treats' benefits Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit, Oct. 25
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6 a.m.
The 5th annual K9 Tricks for Treats event is being hosted by Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott on Friday, Oct. 25.
- 3:45 p.m. - Sign up with a $10 donation to Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit.
- 4 to 6 p.m. - Tricks for Treats will take place throughout downtown Prescott.
- 4 to 7 p.m. - Yappy Hour with free treats for people and pets.
- 6:30 p.m. - Costume prizes and a raffle prize drawing.
Tricks for Treats is limited to the first 100 participants. For more information, visit the Whiskers Barkery Facebook page or call 928-776-8700.
