Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
'Tricks for Treats' benefits Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit, Oct. 25

The 5th annual K9 Tricks for Treats event is being hosted by Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. (Stock image)

The 5th annual K9 Tricks for Treats event is being hosted by Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6 a.m.

The 5th annual K9 Tricks for Treats event is being hosted by Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott on Friday, Oct. 25.

  • 3:45 p.m. - Sign up with a $10 donation to Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. - Tricks for Treats will take place throughout downtown Prescott.
  • 4 to 7 p.m. - Yappy Hour with free treats for people and pets.
  • 6:30 p.m. - Costume prizes and a raffle prize drawing.

Tricks for Treats is limited to the first 100 participants. For more information, visit the Whiskers Barkery Facebook page or call 928-776-8700.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Whiskers Barkery

