Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming officials say a Cheyenne man has grown a pumpkin that weighs in at 1,491 pounds (676 kilograms), a new state record.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that Andy Corbin grew the gourd in his backyard.
For perspective, scientists say newborn elephants weigh about 200 pounds (91 kilograms) on average.
Corbin says the pumpkins he grows at his east Cheyenne home require a handmade tripod to move them.
He says his pumpkins require yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.
Corbin says he hopes to grow three pumpkins weighing more than 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) combined.
