Western historian answers "What Made Wyatt Earp Tick?" Oct. 24

After 63 years of research, author and Western historian Mark Warren reveals the true nature of Wyatt Earp and explains why he has deservedly entered the pantheon of American heroes. Come join us for a slide presentation of "all things Earp!" at the Prescott Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Prescott Public Library)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 2:48 p.m.

After 63 years of research, author and Western historian Mark Warren reveals the true nature of Wyatt Earp and explains why he has deservedly entered the pantheon of American heroes. Come join us for a slide presentation of "all things Earp!" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Many historians have attempted to dissect the personality of Wyatt Earp, calling him a complex man with contradictory callings. He was, in fact, a very simple man with a straight-forward demeanor. His physical prowess put him in a commanding position among other men, but his confidence and deliberation were the palpable forces that made others fear or admire him.

Mark Warren is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He is a member of the Wild West History Association and Western Writers of America. His published books include Wyatt Earp: An American Odyssey, an historical fiction trilogy, Two Winters in a Tipi, a memoir, and Secrets of the Forest, a four-volume series on nature and primitive skills. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation.

This is a free event. For more information about Mark and his "Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey" trilogy including reviews, interviews and a sneak preview of "Adobe Moon," check out his website at wyattearpanamericanodyssey.com.

For more information about this event, please visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Public Library

