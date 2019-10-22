OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores

Alexandria Marie English, Lynn Prevatt and Cody James Wilkins (PVPD/Courtesy)

Alexandria Marie English, Lynn Prevatt and Cody James Wilkins (PVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:04 p.m.

Two women and a man were arrested Thursday, Oct. 17, for allegedly stealing merchandise from a variety of stores in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Police caught wind of the alleged criminal activity when someone reported seeing several people stealing items from a store in the Prescott Gateway Mall, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

The caller followed the suspects as they drove to the Crossroad Shopping Center in Prescott Valley, where officers then responded.

They found the reported vehicle parked in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods with a man and woman in it. A second woman walked from Dick’s Sporting Goods with a bag and got into the car, which immediately began driving away.

The woman seen getting into the car was later identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Lynn Prevatt, according to the release.

Officers tried pulling the car over in the parking lot, but the car continued to the front of Ross, where another woman, later identified as 22-year-old Alexandria Marie English, jumped from the front seat of the car and ran toward the store front, the release states. Officers quickly intercepted and detained her.

The car then started driving northbound and was stopped by other officers in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Cody James Wilkins.

An investigation revealed a significant amount of new, tagged merchandise from Ulta, Victoria’s Secret, Dillards and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the car, the release states. Prevatt also had a bag with a significant amount of apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods as well as some heroin.

When interviewed separately, the suspects pointed to each other as responsible for the thefts, according to the release.

The car, which belonged to Prevatt, was found to have a fictitious tab applied to the license plate that extended the purported expiration date, according to the release. It instead belonged to an unknown motorcycle.

Prevatt was arrested on one count of organized retail theft, one count of possession or use of narcotic drug and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

English was arrested on one count of organized retail theft, one count of escape in the third degree, one count of refusing to provide a true name to law enforcement and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Wilkins was arrested for one count of organized retail theft and one count of fictitious tab on license plate.

“The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank the citizen reporting this suspicious activity and wants to remind everyone that active cooperation between residents and law enforcement is the best way to keep our community safe,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley police seeking two people in connection to Walmart thefts
Woman accused of PV shoplifting allegedly hits store manager with SUV
Police arrest four in area mail thefts<BR>
Police arrest four in area mail thefts<BR>
Embry-Riddle students arrested on several charges of theft

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries