Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores

Two women and a man were arrested Thursday, Oct. 17, for allegedly stealing merchandise from a variety of stores in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Police caught wind of the alleged criminal activity when someone reported seeing several people stealing items from a store in the Prescott Gateway Mall, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

The caller followed the suspects as they drove to the Crossroad Shopping Center in Prescott Valley, where officers then responded.

They found the reported vehicle parked in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods with a man and woman in it. A second woman walked from Dick’s Sporting Goods with a bag and got into the car, which immediately began driving away.

The woman seen getting into the car was later identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Lynn Prevatt, according to the release.

Officers tried pulling the car over in the parking lot, but the car continued to the front of Ross, where another woman, later identified as 22-year-old Alexandria Marie English, jumped from the front seat of the car and ran toward the store front, the release states. Officers quickly intercepted and detained her.

The car then started driving northbound and was stopped by other officers in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Cody James Wilkins.

An investigation revealed a significant amount of new, tagged merchandise from Ulta, Victoria’s Secret, Dillards and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the car, the release states. Prevatt also had a bag with a significant amount of apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods as well as some heroin.



When interviewed separately, the suspects pointed to each other as responsible for the thefts, according to the release.

The car, which belonged to Prevatt, was found to have a fictitious tab applied to the license plate that extended the purported expiration date, according to the release. It instead belonged to an unknown motorcycle.

Prevatt was arrested on one count of organized retail theft, one count of possession or use of narcotic drug and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

English was arrested on one count of organized retail theft, one count of escape in the third degree, one count of refusing to provide a true name to law enforcement and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Wilkins was arrested for one count of organized retail theft and one count of fictitious tab on license plate.

“The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank the citizen reporting this suspicious activity and wants to remind everyone that active cooperation between residents and law enforcement is the best way to keep our community safe,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.