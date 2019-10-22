OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 22
Student of the Week - Nathan

Nathan (Courtesy)

Nathan (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 6:08 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be home schooled and then switch to public school? Just ask our Del Rio expert, Nathan B.! On Aug. 1, Nathan attended “Meet the Teacher” with his mom, where both expressed excitement about Nathan starting his first year of public school ever as a third grader at Del Rio Elementary School. 

While this is Nathan’s first year of public school education, it is not his first year of school. Nathan received a quality education from his mom during his kindergarten through second-grade years, which was a positive experience. When asked what his favorite part of home schooling was, Nathan said he loved science and taking field trips. One of his most memorable family field trips was time spent exploring at the Phoenix Children’s Museum. Another favorite was watching people swim with the dolphins at the Phoenix Aquarium. Nathan looks forward to many more learning experiences at Del Rio with his friends. 

When asked if he misses home school, Nathan shared that he really likes attending public school now because of all the friends he’s made. He enjoys playing with his friends at recess, being allowed to work together in the classroom and being chosen as a class tutor to help his friends when he finishes his work early. Nathan is a positive classmate and kind to his friends!

Other than being an excellent student, Nathan is good at swimming, art, drawing and building. The one thing he hopes to work on this year is learning how to code, although his preferred activity after school is reading. When asked what is important to him, Nathan stated “I like to make campfires with my dad.” We are so happy Nathan is in our classroom and at Del Rio School!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

