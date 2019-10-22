PV Mayor Palguta pushing for bigger, more centralized post office

Mayor Kell Palguta is pretty serious about wanting a new post office in town.

He isn’t thrilled with the size of the main branch at 8307 E. Highway 69 Suite 1, primarily because of constraints on parking in a strip mall and the wait time in line for delivering packages and buying stamps.

“It [main branch] worked in 1989 and 1995, but not in 2019,” Palguta told the Prescott News Network after the Town Council’s Oct. 10 meeting. “That’s a concern, and I’ll keep calling [our Congressman, Paul Gosar, and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally].”

It’s no secret: Prescott Valley’s growing, and a larger, more centralized post office would ease overcrowding and cramped spaces to serve the public more efficiently.

Gary Grant, a Prescott Valley resident for 20 years, said he thought either the old Kmart where the new Pruitt’s Furniture is located on 7550 Highway 69 or the former Albertson’s/Haggen’s grocery store, which is being turned into a second Heights Church off of North Lake Valley Road, would’ve made good locations.

“I heard two years ago that the Prescott Valley Post Office might go in where the Albertson’s was,” said Grant, as he walked out of the current post office Oct. 18. “It would’ve been a wonderful situation. We’re growing so fast. I like the way it was three years ago [here]. It’s kind of inconvenient.”

Prescott Valley has two post offices, including the small main branch and an annex at 6545 E. Second St., although only the former serves walk-up customers. The annex allows people to drop off and pick up most packages.

Palguta seems determined to figure out how to bring a new post office to a town of about 50,000 people as it continues to blossom.

“It’s definitely high on my priority list,” he added. “We need a good post office.”

The mayor knows precisely what he wants in a new post office, too. First, any new branch in Prescott Valley must reduce its customer wait time to 3 minutes and, second, have adequate parking and accessibility.

“You fight parking all day long [at the main post office on Highway 69],” Palguta said. “It was good 20 years ago, but it’s not good now. The new postmaster sees a need. Now we need Gosar, Sinema and McSally to recognize this.”

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye agreed with Palguta. She said Prescott/Prescott Valley’s new postmaster, Brian Wade, who’s been on the job for three months, realizes there’s currently not enough funding for a new post office.

“We feel the same way,” Nye said. “But we’ve needed [a new] one for a long time.”

Palguta said perhaps the town could create “a post-office team” to identify a location for a new post office in Prescott Valley. If the new post office were approved by the feds, Palguta added that it should be built to serve the town’s estimated population in 2030.

“The goal is to get enough direction for analysis,” he said regarding a site.

A SIMPLER SOLUTION?

Phoenix-based U.S. Postal Service (USPS) corporate communications officer Rod Spurgeon said whenever the Postal Service experiences growth in a town or city these days, they encourage residents to visit usps.com on a personal computer to pay for and print their own labels for their packages. They can also use the USPS Mobile app on their cell phones.

That way, residents wouldn’t have to visit a bricks-and-mortar branch for their shipping needs.

For example, usps.com features Click-N-Ship (pay for and print shipping labels), Stamps & Supplies (Forever stamps and postcard stamps) and Informed Delivery (digitally previewing your incoming mail) options in the middle of its homepage.

Residents can click on the icon they want and, if it’s an item for shipping, fill out a form through their own usps.com accounts. They can then schedule their carriers to pick up their packages directly from their homes for shipping the following day when their mail’s delivered.

“It’s an amazing service, and we do it for free,” Spurgeon said.

Purchasing stamps at usps.com is simple, too. “If someone wants to buy postage stamps, you can do that online and we’ll ship it right to your home,” Spurgeon added. “And, so, online services are one of the best ways that we’ve expanded our operation and the ability to service a community, while not necessarily increasing the square footage of a facility.”

PROACTIVE POSTMASTER

Wade’s currently hiring more than a dozen employees, including two additional supervisors, between the Prescott and Prescott Valley post offices’ branches to “stay ahead of the [population] growth,” adding that he’s not short-staffed.

Wade said he’s hired a new manager, who should arrive in the first week of November, for the Prescott Valley branch on Highway 69.

“I did meet with the mayor, just because I’m new, and he asked to meet with me,” said Wade, whose jurisdiction also serves Kirkland and Skull Valley. “But as far as the building of a new post office, I told him I have zero knowledge of that.

“I wish I knew more about that. I would love a new one; I’m sure all of you guys would. We are definitely growing.”