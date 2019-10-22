PV clinic offering new treatment to prevent opioid overdoses

Dr. David Wolkoff gives a frank, simple reason why he is an advocate of a new medication-assisted treatment program for people addicted to illegal and prescription opioid drugs.

“Dead people don’t recover,” said the Prescott Valley psychiatrist with a specialty in addiction medicine.

OPIOID CRISIS

Opioid addictions in this country have reached epidemic levels, with Yavapai County suffering more than most, said Wolkoff, medical director for the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic (WYGC), the largest nonprofit provider of mental health and addiction service in Yavapai County.

With the backing of WYGC’s new executive director Tamara Player, the agency is seeking a fresh approach to dealing with the impacts of this national scourge that is stealing far too many lives, Wolkoff said.

The 2018 Mat Force’ Yavapai County Fatality Review Board reported 47 drug overdose deaths, 45 of them deemed accidental. Ages ranged between 18 and 72, with the average in the early 40s; 70 percent were male. Most of the abused drugs were opioids, with fatal doses of fentanyl mixed into some of those other drugs obtained both legally and illegally, the report said.

More than 70,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2017, a majority of those from opioid drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is a twofold increase in a decade, the CDC reported.

An Arizona Department of Health report released in October declared that more than two people die every day from opioid overdoses. In a report with data between June 15, 2017 and October 10, 2019, Arizona listed 3,633 suspected opioid deaths; 27,842 suspected opioid overdoses and 17,732 preventive uses of naloxone.

TREATMENT PROTOCOLS

For at least a half century, the sole medical assistance treatment option for those addicted to opioid drugs, particularly injection heroin users, was methadone. Downsides with that replacement drug included societal stigma, availability, side effects, cost and the requirement it be administered on a daily basis, Wolkoff explained.

Suboxone is the brand name of a newer drug — the active ingredients are buprenorphine and naloxone — developed in the early part of the 21st century to thwart opioid addiction, according to national medical experts. Though both methadone and Suboxone are both opioid medications, Suboxone has been deemed the safer medical alternative, as there are fewer chances of overdose, they said.

CONTROVERSY

The use of Suboxone is not without its critics, even among clinic medical staff, admitted Wolkoff and Player.

Some treatment advocates prefer an abstinence approach. Some prefer intensive in-patient or outpatient treatment with the goal of sobriety without reliance on medication treatment, Wolkoff said. Unfortunately, he said, a opioid addiction is simply too complex for an all-or-nothing protocol.

A medical doctor would not withhold insulin or hypertension medications from a patient because they refuse to follow his dietary recommendations, Wolkoff said. Opioid addiction should be treated no differently, he said.

Player and Wolkoff believe it far better to offer Suboxone to a suffering opioid addict to halt their cravings for a potentially fatal street drug, and then later introduce them to other options.

The clinic has a range of in-patient, outpatient and individual therapy programs. And some patients will opt to try and withdraw from all substances, they said.

Yet if they cannot do it right away, or ever, Wolkoff said he doesn’t want to be the one to deliver them their death sentence.

“Medication-assisted treatment does not trade one addiction for another, but instead, transitions an individual from addiction to dependence,” Wolkoff said. “For many, the next step in the program is then a transfer from dependent to an opioid-free lifestyle.”

Prescott psychiatrist Dr. Steven Galper, who specializes in pain management, said he admires the clinic for offering this program as a means to save lives.

He recognizes there are skeptics of both methadone and Suboxone. And he admits these medical-assistance drugs can be abused.

Still, the standard of care for those addicted to opioids is “harm reduction.”

What WYGC is offering is a chance for opioid addicts to get affordable, medication assisted treatment through a monitored, comprehensive program.

“Generally, I think it’s a good thing … with less chance of overdose,” Galper said.

STEPS FORWARD

The focus at WYGC now is education so that all of the clinical teams see this as yet another path to recovery, Player said. She recognizes there will be patient setbacks, but again, she sees that as no different than someone suffering from any other physical illness.

The key is to meet these patients where they are, and hopefully, lead them to a place where they can be healthy again, and therefore, able to make better choices for the rest of their lives, Player said.

“Substance abuse really causes a lot of damage in people’s lives,” Player said. “They lose jobs, children, relationships … this gives people some stability.

“And it gives them hope.”