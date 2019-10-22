Prescott ‘pedestrian scramble’ will continue

Pedestrian safety outweighed driver convenience this week in the Prescott City Council’s decision to continue the “pedestrian scramble” at a prominent downtown intersection.

A majority of council members agreed on Tuesday, Oct. 22, that the scramble should continue at the Gurley/Montezuma intersection even though the new configuration has not reduced vehicle backups on Whiskey Row as hoped.

After the meeting, Traffic Engineer Ian Mattingly said the new permanent signs and striping likely would be installed within the next month or so. Installation of the audible signals, directing drivers to “walk” or “don’t walk,” will take a bit longer.

While the council took no formal vote on the matter, a majority of members present voiced support for moving forward with “full implementation” of the idea to give it a better chance of success.

Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said after the meeting that the clear council direction was enough for his department to get started on the needed improvements.

The cost is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000, although it could be higher if the city opts to use infrared sensors instead of pedestrian buttons to activate the intersection’s walk cycle.

Vehicle backups continue

Mattingly led off the discussion by explaining that the new intersection configuration, which separates vehicle and pedestrian movements by having two distinct cycles, has been in place at the Gurley/Montezuma corner for 43 days.

Initially, the city had expected the trial period to last about two weeks, but the time was extended to allow for a better test of the idea.

The scramble involves periodically stopping all vehicular movements and allowing pedestrians on all four corners to walk at the same time — diagonally, as well as across the street. The pedestrian cycles are alternated with times of exclusively vehicular movements.

Central to the change was the need to reduce the vehicle backups that regularly occur on northbound Whiskey Row while right- and left-turning cars block traffic as they wait for pedestrians to cross.

Mattingly’s statistics showed that the pedestrian scramble had not eliminated the traffic backups, but rather had served to spread the problem around somewhat.

“It has transferred some of the delays from Montezuma to Gurley,” Mattingly said of the vehicle backups. In addition, vehicles driving southbound on Montezuma Street have had to wait longer — especially in the peak morning hours.

Mattingly attributed that, in part, to the fact that — at more than 20,000 vehicles a day — the intersection carries more traffic than it can handle.

“No matter what we do, we will have some level of undesirable backups,” he told the council. “We just don’t have enough capacity.”

Council members pointed out that the backups are not exclusively due to the intersection. They said delays are also caused by long-bed trucks that illegally park, blocking one traffic lane, as well as pedestrians crossing at the mid-block crosswalk on Whiskey Row.

Pedestrian safety

In response to a question from Councilman Steve Sischka about whether the scramble is safer for pedestrians, Mattingly said the separation of vehicles and pedestrians eliminates a number of potential problems, such as “right-hook” collisions involving right-turning cars and pedestrians in the crosswalk. It also eliminates the issue with left-turning drivers who focus more on oncoming traffic than on the crosswalks.

“I would think it would improve pedestrian safety,” Mattingly concluded.

That appeared to be enough for several of the council members, who emphasized the point.

Councilman Steve Blair maintained that while drivers can plan their routes to avoid the middle of the downtown, pedestrians cannot. “We need to protect the public, period,” he said.

Still Councilman Phil Goode voiced concerns about the public feedback that city received, which came in slightly opposed to the scramble. “I don’t see it being a long-term solution,” he said.

Blair responded that the city had not given the scramble enough of a chance. Because it was a trial idea, the signage and striping were temporary.

In addition, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr noted that the temporary walk signals have been confusing for some pedestrians.

The council agreed that to give the idea a true trial, the city should install the proper signs and striping, as well as more accessible buttons for activating the walk cycles and more visible signs indicating “walk” or “don’t walk.”

While the city could still opt at a future time to go back to the more conventional intersection, Dotseth said some of the improvements, such as the audible signals, would remain.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.