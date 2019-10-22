OFFERS
Prepare to be scared at Scream Factor, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1

M&M Productions' Haunted House is back at Prescott Gateway Mall this Halloween. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 9:32 a.m.

Northern Arizona's premier haunted attraction, Scream Factor returns to Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd Suite 302 from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

General admission is $15. There is no age limit, but it is not recommended for children 12 and younger. Anyone with medical conditions that may be affected by fog machines or strobe lights, who may be pregnant or have a heart condition should not enter the mansion.

For a complete list of dates, times and more information, visit screamfactoraz.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Scream Factor, undead after two years, begins Oct. 18-19.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303

