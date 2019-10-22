Photo: Looking a lot like Christmas
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 4:20 p.m.
Tia Kirkland poses with some of her handcrafted homes at the Ladies of the Moose Fall/Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair at Moose Lodge 319 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The craft fair is the first of many coming up for the holidays. Watch PVTrib.com for details. (Jason Wheeler/Tribune)
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: