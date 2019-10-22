Pet of the Week — Mable
Meet Mable, an approximately 6- to 8-month-old Pit Bull. Mable is not only sweet and adorable, but house-trained as well! She appears to like other dogs, but may have a dominant personality. We do not know how Mable feels about cats. She has been around kids and loves them. She is playful, likes to go for walks and wants nothing more than to be with people who love her.
If you have any questions or want to meet Mable, stop by the shelter or give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7. The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is located at 1950 Voss Drive.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
