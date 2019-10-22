PCA presents ... Horror: Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’ paired with Ghost Talk Experience

Prescott Center for the Arts is serving up a dose of horror this Halloween season by pairing up performances of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” with its Ghost Talk Experience.

Jean Lippincott, director of “Dracula” said she was a teenager when she first read the story. She fell in love with it and read it five times, Lippincott said.

“I thought it was a great horror story plus a love story,” she said. “I just really was fascinated. So over the years, everything Dracula I just enjoyed.”

Lippincott said she’s in heaven with the show. She’s working with a crew of unbelievably talented people, who are also making most of the props because it’s a period piece, and every single actor in it is a good actor, she said. She also loves working with blood, and audiences love blood, Lippincott said.

Showtimes for Dracula are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Oct. 24-26 and Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. It’s a great way to celebrate Halloween, Lippincott said, calling it a stellar production of a classic.

“It’s a great way if you’ve never read the book or never seen any of the real Dracula stuff, this is a good way to get introduced to it because it is the real story,” she said. “it’s not deluded by all the other things that have gone on over the years.”

Tickets for “Dracula” are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Paired with “Dracula” is this year’s production of Ghost Talk Experience, which Prescott Center for the Arts Development Director Tina Blake said was made a “Dracula” preshow put on as a walk and a talk due to space reasons.

“We have 10 different stations around our historical grounds,” Blake said. “You’ll come in, there’ll be a ghost guide. The ghost guide takes you to each station and you hear the ghost stories.”

In the past, Ghost Talk focused on the history of Yavapai County but this year it was opened up as a free-for-all to honor horror, science fiction, thriller and action movies as well as playwrights, she said. Two plays that won a contest are being produced, and an individual from the planning committee also wrote a story that’s being produced, Blake said.

Stories being produced include a rendition of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” and an original story called “Scarves of Love” that involves a hag who sells scarves on the street with unknown repercussions, she said.

“As you walk through these stations, you get to decide if this is based on history or if this is the figment of a playwright’s imagination,” Blake said. “It’s kind of cool and creative of just scary stories in general … I think everybody that comes is going to get a different experience.”



There are also five directors, meaning those who come get to see different flavors in the stories depending on who directs them, she said.

Tickets for the Ghost Talk Experience are $10, available online at www.pca-az.net. People can also buy an online package to go to Ghost Talk Experience and then “Dracula,” saving $1 on each ticket. Showtimes for Ghost Talk Experience are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26 and Thursday through Saturday Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

There are only 100 tickets available for each night, Blake said.

Proceeds from the Ghost Talk Experience go to Prescott Center for the Arts’ youth programming and scholarships.

“It’s a great cause, it’s a great tradition,” Blake said. “It’s our 12th year of doing this, which I think is such a blessing for PCA to be one of the big figures within Ghost Talk.”

For more information about Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of “Dracula” or the Ghost Talk Experience, visit www.pca-az.net.