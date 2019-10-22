One Man's Rant: Matt Dillon never would have made it ...

Headline in the Sept. 17, 1871 Dodge City Times: “U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon Resigns in a Huff!” Citizens in the infamous Kansas hometown of Gunsmoke TV fame, might have been marshal-less in one of the most lawless populations on the prairie.



Scamps and scoundrels for 100 miles around would have savored this newspaper headline. If it had happened.

It is my contention that if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had been established in 1871 instead of 1971, Matt Dillon would have sought greener employment pastures elsewhere. OSHA’s mission is: “Assuring safe and healthy working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards,” etc., etc., yada, yada, and so forth.

U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, a federal employee, would have been duty-bound to adhere to OSHA standards concerning the safety and health of Dodge City residents. Dodge City in those days was no place for the faint of heart — or for a government agency concerned with alien concepts such as safety and health.

In 1871, shortly before Dillon hung out his shingle in Dodge City, H.L. Sitler built his sod house five miles west of Fort Dodge on the Santa Fe Trail. During the next few months, Sitler’s site grew into a fledgling Dodge City boasting a general store, three dance halls and six saloons. The majority of early citizens were gamblers, gunslingers and cattlemen along with the usual assortment of ragamuffins, rogues and churls.

According to OSHA Standards, Dillon would have been discouraged from slugging a cowboy provocateur in the chops for fear of concussion and the evolving concussion protocol (OSHA Standard 910.605). Watching him dismantle greasy ruffians with his fists in the street or in the Long Branch Saloon was top-shelf entertainment over the years for this young buck in northern Indiana, even if doing so endangered the health and safety of others.

If he couldn’t use his fists on the face of a miscreant, I suspect he also couldn’t apply his gun butt or barrel on misbehaving craniums to get someone’s attention (OHSA Standard 910.718). Of course, actually firing his .45 caliber single-action Colt would have broken the rules, too, since the decibel rating of the report would have exceeded something called “permissible noise exposure” (OSHA Standard 910.95). And, if he actually discharged his Colt revolver in his duties as a U.S. Marshal, he would have needed, at the very least, to implement a Hearing Conservation Program. And to wear only authorized eye and hearing protection (OSHA Standard 910.133). And the specifications of his .45 cartridges would have been closely regulated (OSHA Standard 910.1025).

So, let’s review. By reading his copy of OSHA Standards, Dillon would have learned that he couldn’t wield his six-shooter as an instrument of blunt-force trauma or pull the trigger to enforce the law, and couldn’t physically smack anyone who desperately needed discipline. He might have turned to his lariat as a last-ditch crime-fighting tool, but rope burns are covered as a safety and health hazard, too (OSHA Standard 910.614).

Once he read all the OSHA guidelines that controlled his job, Marshal Dillon would have scratched his head in frustration, flung his badge onto the desk, saddled up his trusty equine, said a tearful goodbye to Ms. Kitty and trotted into the sunset. The 635 episodes of Gunsmoke never would have happened and hundreds of thousands of young boys would never have had a 6-foot-7 role model such as Matt Dillon to look up to.



Thank God that OSHA didn’t rear its bureaucratic head in Dodge City in the 1800s. Dodge City lawmen Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and Matt Dillon might have been forced into the produce business instead.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.