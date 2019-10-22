Obituary: Paul Nicholas (Rossiter) Stiletto

Paul Nicholas (Rossiter) Stiletto passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday October 5th, 2019, at the age of 84 years old.

Paul was born in Thompsonville, Connecticut to Salvatore Rossi and Josephine Bottone on January 8th, 1935. He established and managed an auto body shop in Glendale, California in 1970 and managed another auto body shop in Laguna Niguel California from 1976 to 1978. In 1979, Paul moved to Minnesota to raise his family until moving to Prescott Arizona in 1991. In 1995, he and his wife Diane established their own Soft Body Armor company in Prescott and the business was maintained for 14 years until 2009. He was an accomplished boxer in his youth, and was a pilot and owner of a Cessna airplane. He had a brilliant and inventive mind that conceived many designs and inventions, and he enjoyed sharing these ideas with people in a realistic and imaginative way. He was excellent and meticulous working with his hands, and was skilled in welding, painting, machining, mechanics, sewing, and woodworking. Paul loved dancing, helping people, inspiring people, making people laugh, and being a great father. He had an exceptionally loving, kind, courageous, courteous, gentle, and generous heart that will forever inspire and influence all who were blessed to have known him. His light and influence will continue to shine through his children, grandchildren, and beyond. Paul is survived by his sisters, Jenny, Terri and Arlene; brother, Sam; sons, Adam (Kali), PJ and Tony; his daughter, Gabrielle and from Massachusetts, daughter, Nissan and sons, Alexander, Don, John and Paul and many grandchildren. Paul was preceded in passing by his brother Bobby, son Michael, and wife Diane True Stiletto.

Information provided by the survivors.