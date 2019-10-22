OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Obituary: Doris Ann Jenkins

Doris Ann Jenkins

Doris Ann Jenkins

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 9:49 p.m.

Doris Ann Jenkins Born: May 26, 1932 Died: October 11, 2019 at age 87 Doris Ann Jenkins was born in Anaconda, Montana to Kenneth Newton Thomas and Bridget Cecilia Gillespie Thomas.

Her family moved to Prescott, Arizona when she was in high school. Doris was a graduate of Prescott High School Class of 1950. She married and had four beautiful children in Prescott, Arizona. She later moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1975.

Mrs. Jenkins enjoyed traveling, bowling, and golf. She and her husband, Bud, put many miles on their RV through the years.

Her other hobbies included crocheting, and she loved to read.

In her last days, she reminisced often of her time with her husband, doing the things they loved best together. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Everett Kelly “Bud” Jenkins Jr.; three children, Robert Edings, Michael Edings, Julie Edings Carlin; one grandson, Robbie Carlin and two sisters, Mary Patricia Buntin, and Carol Faye Wiseman.

She is survived by her brother, Phillip Thomas; her daughter and son-in-law, Raelynn and Larry Monteith and her blended family, Anita Carr, Everett Jenkins, Kenneth and Linda Jenkins, and Michael Jenkins and Dottie Watts; seventeen grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at the gravesite at: Mountain View Cemetery 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Lord’s Prayer Matthew 6:9-13, Pray then, like this; Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day, our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, As we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

Information provided by survivors.

