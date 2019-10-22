Nights full of frights or a bag full of delights

Werewolves howl, cats will prowl, Halloween’s upon us now.

People of all ages are looking for something fun and safe to do. Here are a few of our favorite, local and affordable events. Check them out and have a spooktacular time!

Fun and safe places to take the little ones:

Halloween Happening — Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Explore the area at night, have your face painted, dissect an owl pellet, roast marshmallows by the campfire, listen to stories by candlelight and meet live animals from the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger. Members are free. For tickets, visit highlandscenter.org or call 928-776-9550.

ZooFest — Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Games, special animal feedings, concessions, bounce house, animal encounters and more. Bring one nonperishable food donation and receive $1 off admission. For tickets, visit heritageparkzoo.org or call 928-778-4242.

Malloween 2019 — Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd. from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Annual trick-or-treat event. Come dressed up and enjoy a safe and fun afternoon at the mall. Admission is free.

Trunk-n-Treat — Findlay Auto Group, 3250 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Costume contest, games and trunk-loads of candy. Admission is one item of nonperishable food.

Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run — Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Costumes, music, games, costume contest, free pizza to runners, light exercise, prizes and excitement. Cost is $25 for adults, foster children and kids under 17 run for free. Benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids. To register, visit yavapaicasaforkids.org or call 928-445-0800.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat for the Little Ones — Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Children ages 0-5 can listen to stories, sing songs and go trick-or-treating inside. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is free.

Haunted House for Kids – Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. A mildly-spooky, dark and twisty haunted house. A family-friendly event for a younger audience. Costumes are encouraged. Free admission.

Safe Trick or Treat — Findlay Toyota Event Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treat inside and outside. Numerous businesses, organizations and individuals will be handing out candy and treats. Free admission.

Boo at the Zoo! – Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Come in costume and trick-or-treat at different stations around the sanctuary with your favorite animals. Bring a flashlight and see all the nocturnal residents out and about. Admission is $5 for members, $8 for non-members, children 3 and younger are free. For tickets, visit heritageparkzoo.org or call 928-778-4242.

Mount Vernon Street — Annual Halloween trick-or-treat extravaganza on Mount Vernon Street in Prescott, Oct. 31. The city closes off Mt. Vernon Street to vehicle traffic and also provides trash receptacles, portable toilets and safety lights. Festivities usually start at dusk and end at around 8 p.m. Free admission.

Events that are fun for everyone:

Beetlejuice — Enjoy a movie at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Pay a donation of any amount for admission at the door.

Halloween Photos — United Animal Friends presents a photo opportunity at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Dress up kids and pets in their finest costumes for photos. Cost for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5”x7” print is $10. Proceeds benefit United Animal Friends.

Tricks for Treats — Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott. Signup is at 3:45 p.m., event is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Admission is a $10 donation to Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit. “Yappy Hour” will also take place from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring free treats for people and pets with costume prizes. Raffle drawing is at 6:30 p.m.

21st YMCA Halloween Festival — James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Costume contest, haunted house, face painting, spin art, basketball shoot, concessions and more. Admission is $5.

Day of the Dead Celebration — Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Pueblo Building in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Mariachis, procession through the Citizen’s Cemetery, art vendors, traditional Mexican dancers, food, beverages and more. Free admission.

Spooktacular events for adults only:

Bram Stoker’s Dracula — Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. at various times from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. Tickets for the play start at $17. For tickets, visit pca-az.net or call 928-445-3286.

Ghost Talk Experience — Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from various times Oct. 25 – Nov. 2. A walking tour to haunted sites throughout the grounds of Prescott Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. If you are going to see Dracula, you can buy tickets together and save. For tickets, visit pca-az.net or call 928-445-3286.

Rocky Horror Picture Show — Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and includes a costume contest. Shadow casting will be done by One Stage Family Theater. Ticket prices vary by seat selection. To purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com or call 928-777-1370.

Haunted Prescott — Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. A fun and educational evening about Prescott’s “Old West” legend, lore and stories of the spirits that still linger here. Free admission.

Spooky Speakeasy Halloween Party — Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., 3rd floor in the Crystal Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $50 and include food, two drink tickets, $100 play money, live music, photo station, 50/50 raffle and more. Costumes are encouraged. To purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com or call 928-777-1370.

Have a spooktacular Halloween and don’t forget to keep an eye on The Daily Courier Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to stay current on what’s happening now and in the future.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com/submit-event.