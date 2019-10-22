New access road into Granville Elementary

If you’re a parent living in Granville’s eastern subdivision off of Glassford Hill Road, you’ve likely encountered the difficulty buses have maneuvering through the neighborhood as they either drop off or pick up students at the elementary school.

This is nothing new. Universal Homes and its owner, Joe Contadino, built the 3,200-home community in 1998, albeit several years before the school sprung to life on its southern side. By the time the mid-2000s arrived, though, Granville Elementary School was up and running, and severe traffic congestion inevitably followed.

At the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting Oct. 15 at Humboldt Elementary School, a contrite Contadino proposed a long-overdue solution — a land exchange between Universal Homes and the school district so the developer could build a new north-south access road into Granville Elementary to alleviate bottlenecking.

“Bus transportation access was not addressed [in the original Granville master plan],” Contadino said.

Why now, though?

With Glassford Hill Road widened from two to four lanes (two in each direction), its intersection with Granville Parkway South (the entryway to reach the school) is more dangerous. Without a traffic signal, it will be even more treacherous when Glassford Hill Road expands to three lanes in the near future.

Currently, Granville Parkway South is the primary access road into the subdivision from Glassford Hill Road. If the new access road were built, buses could avoid the parkway altogether to reach the school from behind. Buses could turn off of Glassford Hill Road and onto Santa Fe Loop Road before taking a left onto the new access road.

“As a parent driving in and out of there [the school], this will be a very good thing,” board member Paul Ruwald said.

Although the board took no action Oct. 15, its members seemed open to the swap.

Contadino’s proposal calls for Universal Homes to give the district 20 acres in exchange for a 2-acre plot south of the school. HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter said a property exchange under $50,000 doesn’t require a vote by the community. In this case, the land was appraised below the $50,000 threshold and a board vote would suffice.

“It needs to be zoned and approved [by the Town Council], and then we enter a transaction with HUSD,” Contadino told the board. “We’re going forward with it. … We’re going to do our part. There’s no commitment from you until we’re done.”

Universal Homes would elevate a stretch of the small property with dirt for building a north-south road across the plot, which sits in a floodplain. The proposed road would hook into Santa Fe Loop Road at an estimated cost of $100,000. However, weather permitting, it could take a year for the project to begin.

Glassford Hill Road rests 10 feet above the floodplain.

“If we take some dirt, raise the pad, and provide access to the school district, it needs to get channelized,” Contadino said. “To me, it’s the right thing to do. We can fix it [problem] 20 years later.”

With a flood channel and a drain pipe underneath, Contadino said he could build a road and pave a driveway (a cross-section of road with 3-inch blacktop).

But the flood channel would be a “wet crossing” because during severe, soaking rains, which typically happen five days a year in Prescott Valley, the road wouldn’t be crossable.

“Wet crossings are not unusual,” Contadino added. “On other days, we could use the alternate route.”

HUMBOLDT ELEMENTARY IMPROVEMENTS UPDATE

From October 2018 through October 2019, Humboldt Elementary School, 2750 Corral St. in Dewey-Humboldt, under Principal Stacy Brush managed to:

• Get a new recreation field built;

• Refurbish its school’s habitat with the help of the Highlands Center for Natural History in Prescott;

• Win the Hungry Kids Food Drive Trophy for the fourth time after gathering 10,402 items;

• Capture an eighth consecutive Golden Plate Award for the safe food-handling services in its cafeteria;

• Reorganize and improve its Nurses Clothing Closet;

• Establish a “Collabitat,” a space where students and faculty can collaborate on projects;

• Create a new staff lounge;

• Repaint its gym; and,

• Remodel its cafeteria with a new paint job thanks to a Fuel Up to Play 60 grant from the National Football League (NFL).

Brush also mentioned, among other things, staff member Jakob Schmidt agreeing to teach art as a special elective and the school’s implementation of the Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) positive-behavior program.

Brush commended the success of an SEL lesson on how to give compliments to others.

IN OTHER BUSINESS,

the board:

• Mentioned that all five of its members were honored by the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) during the ASBA’s county meeting Oct. 2 in Prescott Valley.

• Heard from school district finance director Cynthia Windham about HUSD receiving the Association of School Business Officials International’s (ASB) Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting.

• Reminded the school district community about the annual “Safe Trick or Treat!” event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., in Prescott Valley. In 2018, more than 2,000 children attended.

• Encouraged the community to look at the legislative agenda for the 112th Arizona Town Hall Thursday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, 2620 W. Dunlap Ave., in Phoenix.

A document titled, “Strong Families Thriving Children,” serves as a background report for the event. It’s found online at: aztownhall.org/Upcoming_Town_Hall.