Mexican immigrant who died in custody had a heart condition

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a Mexican immigrant taken in custody who later died at an Arizona hospital had a pre-existing heart condition.

The name of the 49-year-old man wasn't immediately released Tuesday.

CBP officials say the man was apprehended south of Casa Grande by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents around 1 p.m. Sunday.

During processing it was determined the man needed medical attention and was transported to a Tucson-area hospital.

Medical officials determined the man had a pre-existing heart condition and he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. Monday.