Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 23
Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 11:55 p.m.

photo

A BASE jumper was rescued from a city of Menomonie bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300 ft. tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wis., on Oct. 17, 2019. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

MENOMONIE, Wis. — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.

Police say the 20-year-old man jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.

After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.

BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.

Menomonie is 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.

photo

A base jumper was rescued from a city of Menomonie bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300 ft. tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wis., on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

