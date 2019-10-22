Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap
MENOMONIE, Wis. — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.
Police say the 20-year-old man jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.
After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.
BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.
Menomonie is 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
