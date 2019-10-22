HUSD Student of the Week: Alexis Avila Cruz
Congratulations to Alexis for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week!
“The Mountain View sixth-grade team would like to recognize Alexis Avila Cruz as Student of the Week. This young man is a shining light for our campus, going above and beyond to make every one of his peers feel successful. Using kind words and encouragement, he lifts the confidence and spirits of those who may be struggling.
“When he is able, he lends support and peer guidance to his learning partners. His classmates respect his ideas and actions, and as such, chose him to represent them in the student government. Alexis is often the first student to volunteer to help both teachers and students. He is polite and respectful to everyone he encounters, making him a wonderful role model.
“The 6th grade teachers whole-heartedly agree that Alexis deserves to be Mountain View Elementary’s Student of the Week.”
Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.
