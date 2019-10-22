Enjoy a nature themed night at Halloween Happening, Oct. 25

Halloween Happening will be held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

In this annual nature themed Halloween celebration, families are invited to explore the natural wonder of the Highlands Center at night in a safe and exciting environment. Come and have your face painted, dissect an owl pellet, roast marshmallows by the campfire, listen to stories by candlelight and meet live animals from the Heritage Park Zoo.

Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children. Members are free. Click here to RSVP. For more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-programs.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.