Editorial: ‘Look out, up ahead, another roundabout!’

The roundabout at Highway 89 and Outer Loop Road lays in disrepair Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a vehicle hit it earlier this month. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Chino Valley Tribune
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:44 p.m.

The roundabout that motorists first come to entering Chino Valley from the south was nicknamed in 2016 the “roundabout to nowhere.” Those attending the Town Council meeting in June of that year, including then-Mayor Chris Marley, laughed.

Since then its fourth “exit” has been completed. However, not all of the driving public actually sees the roundabout, until it is too late.

The blocks that corral the bronze horses atop the roundabout at Highway 89 and Outer Loop Road again lay strewn about, having been hit from the north and awaiting fixes.

This is not a new development; it seems once the work is complete, someone does it again. This is at least the second instance in the past year. Side note, Prescott suffered a similar fate in 2018 at the Phippen roundabout; it just does not happen at points south as often as it does in Chino Valley.

It is curious, with all of the roundabouts along Highway 89 no one should assume the road ahead is clear. Even the wayward trucker, new to delivering in the tri-city area, would know — you’d think — that roundabouts here are “a thing.”

“Look out, up ahead, another roundabout!” is commonplace in conversation.

Sadly, this is no laughing matter. The crashes, based on reports from the past five years, involve DUI drivers more often than not.

The roundabout at the Outer Loop Road does, in fact, go somewhere — even if it results in a trip to the hospital for the driver. Let’s hope people get their act together soon, so we do not have to keep paying for its reconstruction.

Please slow down and let’s pay more attention.

