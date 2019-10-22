OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 22
Editorial: Hurdles ahead for new Prescott Valley post office

Prescott Valley Tribune
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:37 p.m.

Because Prescott Valley’s population continues to grow at record pace, it makes sense for Major Kell Palguta to push for an additional post office, or even a bigger building in a new location.

His assessment — that the town’s current post office serving about 50,000 people “worked in 1989 and 1995, but not in 2019” — is spot on.

However, major hurdles certainly lay ahead.

Current federal funding, oodles of online ways to print shipping labels and carriers like UPS, FedEx and DHL challenge USPS at every turn, and may present certain difficulties in getting the proverbial nod from the feds for a new post office in town.

In August, the U.S. Postal Service released its third quarter fiscal report for 2019 and it revealed a total revenue to $17.1 billion, an increase of $16 million compared to the same quarter a year ago.

However, because total operating expenses were $19.3 billion for the quarter, the U.S. Postal Service suffered a net loss of nearly $2.3 billion, according to a USPS press release.

According to an article on thehill.com called, “There’s more than one reason the Postal Service is losing money,” expenses keep exceeding revenues because sorting and transporting mail is costly, and with 157 million addresses and post office boxes, 230,000 trucks and other vehicles to haul the mail and maintain, and more than 30,000 post offices to run … the overhead can get expensive.

Add those issues to USPS having around 300,000 fewer employees than it did a few decades ago, not to mention a massive retiree base (estimated at 600,000, according to a USPS financial report in 2017) that collects health and pension benefits.

We can see why USPS continues to lose money.

But since the Town of Prescott Valley still needs to have a fully functional and staffed post office to avoid long lines and unbearable wait times, two reasons why people avoid the place all together, a new post office is still worth pursuing.

