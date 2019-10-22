OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 22
Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
Driver cited for striking roadway fixture, criminal damage

Telephone line repairmen with Arizona Public Service and Sparklight inspect the damage caused by a dump truck that tore through fiber optic lines overhanging Willow Creek Road at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Telephone line repairmen with Arizona Public Service and Sparklight inspect the damage caused by a dump truck that tore through fiber optic lines overhanging Willow Creek Road at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:47 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:59 PM

Dump truck tears through telephone poll lines by Courier Video

Adam Burk was driving to work Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, when he and dozens of other people in their vehicles witnessed something shocking.

A dump truck with its bed lifted casually tore down telephone pole lines and damaged traffic lights as it turned through the busy intersection of Willow Creek Road and Pioneer Parkway in Prescott at about 7:50 a.m.

“It was pretty remarkable,” Burk said. “He was kind of pulling the power line with him, so it almost hit a number of our cars.”

One of the cars did get hit by the lines, but they weren’t charged with live electricity, said Dwight D’Evelyn, a spokesperson with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). Rather, they were fiber optic communication cables owned by Sparklight (Formerly Cable ONE).

Soon after the crash, a YCSO deputy responded to the scene and spoke to the driver of the truck, who said he didn’t even realize he had driven into anything until a witness flagged him down about two miles from the crash site, D’Evelyn said.

The truck driver explained to the deputy that he had just dumped a load of crushed rock at the subdivision being build off of Deep Well Ranch Road and didn’t know the truck bed had been left up when he left the site.

The deputy determined the truck driver was at fault and issued a citation for striking a fixture on a roadway and criminal damage, D’Evelyn said.

Dennis Edwards, Sparklight’s general manager in Yavapai County, estimated that at least 2,000 feet of line was damaged in the crash.

“It’s a 32-count fiber line, meaning there are 32 fiber optic lines in that bundle that were destroyed,” he said.

Those lines service three areas of Sparklight customers: the Walden Farms subdivision, the Granite Dells subdivision and the Centerpointe West Industrial Park. Edwards said it took the entire day to repair the lines.

“I don’t know what the exact cost of it is going to be, but it’s going to be fairly significant,” he said.

As for the traffic signals that were clipped, some damage was clearly evident as well.

“The deputy observed that the overhead light signal on Willow Creek Road facing eastbound traffic had been hit and was at least turned if not bent,” D’Evelyn said. “The overhead traffic signal on Pioneer Parkway for southbound traffic was severely bent and deformed. It did appear that the overhead traffic lights were still functional and controlling traffic.”

Prescott Public Works Department employees eventually made it to the scene and made the repairs on the lights, which are owned by Yavapai County.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

