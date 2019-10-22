OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
D-H Council: Mayor must use provided gavel
Use of tomahawk unprofessional, councilmembers say

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 2:57 p.m.

Mayor Terry Nolan must use the gavel provided by the Town of Dewey-Humboldt instead of the tomahawk he’s been using, following a decision by the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council.

Councilmembers Mark Mcbrady and Karen Brooks said they had been approached by residents concerning Nolan’s use of the tomahawk.

McBrady said he feels it’s been a problem that has been building up and was hearing a lot of comments.

A few residents said they feel like Nolan uses it as an intimidation tool, especially when he hits the sounding block very forcefully, Brooks said.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate in our town hall to use it.”

Vice Mayor Victoria Wendt said she sat in the audience for two years before becoming a member of the council and never once noticed Nolan using a tomahawk. Even when sitting next to him, Wendt said she’s never once felt threatened.

It’s nothing but a Native American artifact that was given to him as a gift at one point and he has the right to use whatever gavel he wants, she said.

Dewey-Humboldt is a country town and he uses the tomahawk out of respect for the Native American residents of the community who use them for justice, Nolan said, adding that he uses it as an instrument.

Councilwoman Amy Lance said she also sat in the audience and did notice the tomahawk and while it doesn’t offend or frighten her, it is unprofessional.

As a weapon, McBrady said he believes it is intimidating and gives the impression of noncooperation. It would be like using a pistol as a gavel, he said.

Nolan invoked the Second Amendment. As councilmembers, they took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and the State of Arizona, he said.

“It’s a constitutional right for a person to utilize this as a weapon,” Nolan said. “If you’re calling it a weapon, then my constitutional rights are being challenged.”

The Town Council unanimously voted for Nolan to use the gavel the town provides with Nolan voting for the motion because he will still be able to carry and have the tomahawk.

