Cooking with Diane: Spicy Applesauce Cake

Just the smell of this delicious applesauce cake will have you wanting to taste it. It is a very moist cake and goes great with a hot cup of coffee or a cold glass of milk.

Spicy Applesauce Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups applesauce

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup butter (soft)

2 cups flour

2 tablespoon coco

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon Allspice

1 cup raisins

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup walnuts

Ingredients for the topping:

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup walnuts

3 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

In a large bowl beat applesauce, butter, sugar and eggs. In a second bowl mix flour, coco, baking soda, salt and spices.

Blend wet and dry ingredients together mixing well.

Stir in raisins, chocolate chips and walnuts.

Pour into a greased, 9x13 pan.

Mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle over the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Enjoy!