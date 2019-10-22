Cooking with Diane: Spicy Applesauce Cake
Just the smell of this delicious applesauce cake will have you wanting to taste it. It is a very moist cake and goes great with a hot cup of coffee or a cold glass of milk.
Spicy Applesauce Cake
Ingredients:
2 cups applesauce
1 ½ cups sugar
½ cup butter (soft)
2 cups flour
2 tablespoon coco
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon Allspice
1 cup raisins
½ cup chocolate chips
½ cup walnuts
Ingredients for the topping:
½ cup chocolate chips
½ cup walnuts
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Directions:
In a large bowl beat applesauce, butter, sugar and eggs. In a second bowl mix flour, coco, baking soda, salt and spices.
Blend wet and dry ingredients together mixing well.
Stir in raisins, chocolate chips and walnuts.
Pour into a greased, 9x13 pan.
Mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle over the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Enjoy!
