Come see Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Oct. 24 - Nov. 3
Bram Stoker's Dracula has nine performances at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., Mainstage from Oct. 24 – Nov. 3.
Dracula by Steven Dietz. This new adaption restores the suspense and seduction of Bram Stoker’s classic novel to the stage. Rich with both humor and horror, this play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker’s famous vampire.
This play contains mature content. Tickets are $17 and up. If you are also interested in the Ghost Talk, you can purchase a Dracula/Ghost Talk package.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.
