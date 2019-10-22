Come see Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Oct. 24 - Nov. 3

Bram Stoker's Dracula has nine performances at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., Mainstage from Oct. 24 – Nov. 3.

Dracula by Steven Dietz. This new adaption restores the suspense and seduction of Bram Stoker’s classic novel to the stage. Rich with both humor and horror, this play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker’s famous vampire.

This play contains mature content. Tickets are $17 and up. If you are also interested in the Ghost Talk, you can purchase a Dracula/Ghost Talk package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.

