Chino Valley in Brief: Town committee members sought

Town committee members sought

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit http://www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, term of office and meeting days and times.

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. First review to occur after Oct. 30.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or clerks@chinoaz.net.

Coffee with Cops set for Oct. 30

The next Chino Valley Coffee With Cops, which gives residents a chance to enjoy casual conversation with law enforcement officers and meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Randy Chapman and other staff, is at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89.

Chino Valley hosts free shredding event

The Town of Chino Valley and AARP Arizona in Yavapai County are working together to host a free Shred-a-Thon from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 8, at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East.

Bring up to four medium-sized boxes of unwanted documents for on-site shredding. Everyone is welcome and no membership or registration is required.

Climate change topic of Oct. 31 meeting

Northern Arizona University Environmental Professor Dr. Stefan Sommer will give a presentation: “Climate Change: Causes and Cascading Consequences” at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Munch & Learn program from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

This program is free to the public and will be held at Yavapai College in Prescott, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in building 3 room 119.



If you have ever wondered about what aspects of climate are really changing then this is a presentation meant for you. The current scientific understanding of climate change will be presented as well as the effects of these changes on Arizona ecosystems, on human well-being, and on the Arizona and US economies. Regional climate change and regional economic impacts will also be discussed.

Sommer is director of education at the Merriam Powell Center for Environmental Research at Northern Arizona University. His doctoral work is in ecological sustainability and he has studied effective communication across cultural boundaries in many contexts including PBS film production.

Animal Partners bake sale is Oct. 26

Chino Valley Animal Partners, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will be conducting a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at ACE Hardware, 1395 Highway 89, Chino Valley.

All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the town’s shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the town of Chino Valley.

Holiday craft show, bake sale Nov. 2

Trinity Lutheran Women’s Ministry and God’s World Day Care Center is having its 13th annual holiday craft show and homemade bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at God’s World Building, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. There is also extra parking off Lakeshore Drive.

There will be a large of group of many crafters and also tables of homemade baked goods. If you come early, you are able to enjoy a hot homemade cinnamon roll with a cup of coffee. You may also purchase lunch at 11 a.m.

All proceeds from this event go to various local charities and service projects sponsored in the area and a new playground for God’s World children.

From 7 to 10 a.m., there will also be a pancake breakfast served downstairs in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations from this breakfast will be used to buy Christmas gifts for the Angel Tree Program that Fred Pamer sponsors.

Library offers October book sale

If you enjoy reading spooky, scary and mystery books, visit the Chino Valley Public Library Friends Bookstore for the October book sale. They also have a selection of more cozy mysteries. All proceeds benefit the library, which is located at 1020 Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

1 town hall remains for Supervisor Brown

Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown will conduct town halls for the public in the remainder of 2019.

Town halls provide the community the quality time and an opportunity to learn and ask questions regarding the everyday functions of Yavapai County government. Several departments will be represented at the scheduled meetings: Public Works, Development Services, Community Health Department, Emergency Management and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.



The remaining town hall is from 6 to 7 p.m. in Chino Valley, Monday, Oct. 28, at 1021 Butterfield Road.

For more information, call 928-442-5132.

School district offers healthy meals

The Chino Valley Unified School District is participating in the National School Lunch Program and Breakfast in the Classroom, allowing for Chino Valley High School, Heritage Middle School, Del Rio Elementary School and Territorial Early Childhood Center to offer healthy meals every day.

Breakfast is free for all students, and lunches cost $2.75 at Del Rio Elementary School and Territorial Early Childhood Center and $3 at Chino Valley High School and Heritage Middle School. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals of 40 cents per lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced-price meals include belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance or if the child is homeless, migrant runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

Application forms for free or reduced-price meals are being distributed to all households and are available in the front office at each school or at the district office, 650 E. Center St. One application is required for all children in a household.

For more information, call Food Service Coordinator Lorie Smith at 928-583-5409 or email Smith at lsmith@chinovalleyschools.com.

Christmas bazaar slated Nov. 1-2

St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2.

It features local artisans offering handmade, quality, unique affordable items. The event includes a popular drawing for premium baskets and a grand prize of $500. Tickets are sold during both event days (need not be present to win).

Proceeds go back into the community. For more information, visit www.stcatherinecv.org.

TOPS group meets each Tuesday

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.