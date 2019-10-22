7-in-7: Jessica Fichot performs, Halloween events, stargazing

From Yavapai College bringing Jessica Fichot for two performances in its Cabaret series to Halloween events to stargazing at Acker Park, there’s a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy during this spooky season.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 - Get a glimpse into Wyatt Earp and who he really was at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. as researcher, author and western historian Mark Warren reveals the true nature of Earp and explains why he has deservedly entered the pantheon of American heroes. The free presentation is titled “All Things Earp!”

Warren, a graduate of the University of Georgia, is a member of the Wild West History Association and Western Writers of America. His published books include “Wyatt Earp: An American Odyssey,” an historical fiction trilogy, “Two Winters in Tipi,” a memoir, and “Secrets of the Forest,” a four-volume series on nature and primitive skills.

2 – Look through a “Window on Nature,” when the Prescott Audubon Society presents Clay Taylor, lifelong photographer, digiscoper and optics representative who serves Prescott and the entire southwest region, as he speaks on “The Birds of South Texas,” at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Prescott Audubon Society’s “Window on Nature” programs have been a Prescott staple for many years, covering a variety of topics of interest to people interested in celebrating birds, wildlife and the world we share. Trinity Presbyterian Church is located at 630 Park Ave. The program is free and open to all.

3 - Get a little bit of illumination on Yavapai College Art Gallery’s neon exhibition, showing at the college from Friday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 7, with an artist talk at 6 p.m. during the opening reception and Art Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public.

Presented by Yavapai College Professor Kris Waid Jones, Arizona State University Professor Jim White and other Arizona neon artists, the show highlights the versatility, adaptability, expressiveness and beauty of neon art.

Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information, call 928-776-2031 or visit www.yc.edu/artgallery.

4 - The Yavapai Humane Society is holding its Walk for the Animals event at Watson Lake Park from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Gather up your friends and dogs and enjoy the walk along with vendor tables that include Prescott Dog, Charlie Brown’s Mobile Pet Services, Prescott Animal Hospital, Prescott Valley Pet Clinic, Nutrisource and more. Outlaw Donuts will also be present with its truck, as will Bo Woods from Rewind 92.5 and Fly by Night Mobile DJ.

For more information or to register, visit www.yavapaihumane.org. Watson Lake Park is located at 3101 Watson Lake Road.

5 - The Yavapai College’s Cabaret Series continues with two performances by Jessica Fichot at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Accompanied by her accordion, toy piano and fiery band, the Los Angeles-based chanteuse and songwriter draws from her multi-ethnic French, Chinese and American heritage to create an intoxicating multilingual fusion of French chanson, Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing an dinternational folk.

Tickets are $52 and available online at www.ycpac.com. Admission includes appetizers, desserts and coffee/tea, with a cash bar also available.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

6 – Take the kids for some Halloween fun at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., with Halloween Trick-or-Treat for Little Ones at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, along with a Haunted House for Kids at 5 p.m.

The Halloween Trick-or-Treat for little ones features stories and songs followed by trick-or-treating inside the library. Meant for children 5 and younger, costumes are encouraged.

The Haunted House for Kids is a mildly spooky stroll through a dark and twisty haunted house that’s family friendly and geared for a younger audience. Costumes are also encouraged.

7 – Take a look heavenward with the Acker Park Star Gazing Party as local stargazer and naturalist docent John Mangameli leads a fun trek through the fall sky constellations from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The event is best suited for ages 10 and older. Participants will meet at 421 S. Virginia St at the main trailhead and are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a portable chair if needed.



Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com.