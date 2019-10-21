Witness deadline delayed in fatal Arizona campus shooting
FLAGSTAFF — A Flagstaff judge has given lawyers for a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal 2015 campus shooting more time to collect their witnesses and build their case.
But the January date for defendant Steven Jones' retrial still stands.
According to the Arizona Daily Sun, prosecutors argue any new deadline beyond the end of September might impact their ability to properly vet the witnesses.
The new date to declare the defense's witnesses will be Oct. 24.
The main trial date for Jones on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges remains set for Jan. 14.
Jones acknowledges firing the shots that killed 20-year-old Colin Brough and injured three other students, but he maintains it was in self-defense.
Jurors were deadlocked in Jones' first trial that ended in May 2017.
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/
