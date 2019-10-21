OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 22
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watson Lake goes to dogs in ‘Walk for the Animals’ event Oct. 26

The Yavapai Humane Society invites the public to come out to the Discovery Trail at Watson Lake on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2019 Walk for the Animals. This year, YHS has joined forces with the Janis Best Memorial Run (happening on the Peavine Trail) to make the event even bigger and better. Shown is the 2018 event.

The Yavapai Humane Society invites the public to come out to the Discovery Trail at Watson Lake on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2019 Walk for the Animals. This year, YHS has joined forces with the Janis Best Memorial Run (happening on the Peavine Trail) to make the event even bigger and better. Shown is the 2018 event.

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 10:09 p.m.

The Yavapai Humane Society invites the public to come out to the Discovery Trail at Watson Lake on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2019 Walk for the Animals. This year, YHS has joined forces with the Janis Best Memorial Run (happening on the Peavine Trail) to make the event even bigger and better.

Registration/check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:30. Walkers and their dogs will take the Discovery Trail up to the Peavine Trail and come back to the main event area, which will be in the lower parking lot by the boat dock/pier.

Bo Woods from Rewind 92.5/104.1 will be the emcee, with music provided all day by Eric & Fly By Night Mobile DJ Services. Prescott Dog Magazine will be there with a table, and Prescott Animal Hospital will be on site providing information on its services.

Charlie Brown’s Mobile Pet Services also will be there providing reduced-cost nail trims for your pups. Dapper Duke (an online Pet Boutique) will have bandanas and accessories for your animals and NutriSource will be there with samples of its different pet foods.

A photo booth will be provided by Signals AZ, and PetSmart will also be there with a table set up with goodies for your four-legged friends. Safari Samosas will have its samosas for sale and Outlaw Donuts Food Truck will be there with a full menu.

Also, the Panera Bread Hospitality Tent will serve all sorts of goodies from its restaurant, and water will be provided by Nackard Pepsi.

There will also be a Halloween Costume Contest for your pups and other games with prizes. The full line-up of events and vendors will be revealed that day, so be sure to visit yavapaihumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page and register for the walk.

Signups are available for individuals or they may create a team and raise money together. Registration is $25 per person and includes the 2019 Walk for the Animals T-shirt, a goodie bag and more.

There will be dogs available for adoption, plus information on all the services the Yavapai Humane Society offers including its low cost Spay/Neuter Wellness Clinic, Thrift Store, Lost & Found and the Equine Center.

The Walk for the Animals is in memory of long time Humane Society donor Susan Gaff.

Information is provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watson Lake goes to dogs for ‘Walk for the Animals’ Oct. 26
Column: It’s time to sign up for the Walk for the Animals
Column: You're invited to the first YHS Walk for the Animals
You're invited to 2nd annual YHS Walk for the Animals
Today is last chance to sign up for Walk for the Animals event

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries