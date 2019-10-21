Watson Lake goes to dogs in ‘Walk for the Animals’ event Oct. 26

The Yavapai Humane Society invites the public to come out to the Discovery Trail at Watson Lake on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2019 Walk for the Animals. This year, YHS has joined forces with the Janis Best Memorial Run (happening on the Peavine Trail) to make the event even bigger and better.

Registration/check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:30. Walkers and their dogs will take the Discovery Trail up to the Peavine Trail and come back to the main event area, which will be in the lower parking lot by the boat dock/pier.

Bo Woods from Rewind 92.5/104.1 will be the emcee, with music provided all day by Eric & Fly By Night Mobile DJ Services. Prescott Dog Magazine will be there with a table, and Prescott Animal Hospital will be on site providing information on its services.

Charlie Brown’s Mobile Pet Services also will be there providing reduced-cost nail trims for your pups. Dapper Duke (an online Pet Boutique) will have bandanas and accessories for your animals and NutriSource will be there with samples of its different pet foods.

A photo booth will be provided by Signals AZ, and PetSmart will also be there with a table set up with goodies for your four-legged friends. Safari Samosas will have its samosas for sale and Outlaw Donuts Food Truck will be there with a full menu.

Also, the Panera Bread Hospitality Tent will serve all sorts of goodies from its restaurant, and water will be provided by Nackard Pepsi.

There will also be a Halloween Costume Contest for your pups and other games with prizes. The full line-up of events and vendors will be revealed that day, so be sure to visit yavapaihumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page and register for the walk.

Signups are available for individuals or they may create a team and raise money together. Registration is $25 per person and includes the 2019 Walk for the Animals T-shirt, a goodie bag and more.

There will be dogs available for adoption, plus information on all the services the Yavapai Humane Society offers including its low cost Spay/Neuter Wellness Clinic, Thrift Store, Lost & Found and the Equine Center.

The Walk for the Animals is in memory of long time Humane Society donor Susan Gaff.

Information is provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.