Trapper plays with ’gator until it tires, pulls it from pool
PARKLAND, Fla. — A Florida animal trapper says he corralled a large alligator by playing with it until it got tired after it hopped into a residential swimming pool.
Celebrity trapper Paul Bedard, who is contracted with the state’s nuisance alligator program, said Thursday that he was dispatched to a house in Parkland, Florida.
Bedard said he was able to pull the nearly 9-foot (2.7-meter) animal out of the water once it grew tired from playing with him in the pool on Wednesday. He put a snare on its mouth and taped it.
He described the reptile as “mellow” and named it Cool Hand Luke after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman.
Bedard said the alligator weighed 185 pounds (83.92 kilograms).
Bedard starred in Animal Planet’s reality show “Gator Boys.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- A Taste of Hometown: Oct. 19 festival showcases Prescott-style food, drink, fun
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: