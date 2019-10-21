OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Mon, Oct. 21
State foundation, Yavapai CASA reveal ‘Keys to Success’ program to foster youth

The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation is teaming up with Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation to host a strategic planning meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Prevent Child Abuse Arizona’s headquarters located at 3298 Bob Drive in Prescott Valley, to bring together local organizations and community in an effort to form partnerships to benefit the local youth. To be part of the discussion or for more information, call 928-445-0800 or email mona@yavapaiCASAforkids.org. (Google Screenshot)

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 8:49 p.m.

The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) is teaming up with Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation (YC4KF) in Prescott to bring the Keys to Success program to foster youth in Yavapai County.

Officially launching on Monday, Oct. 28, the program is designed to provide supportive career development services such as education, employment and personal/independent living goals for youth ages 16 to 24 within the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation service area.

“We are bringing in a career development specialist to Yavapai County to help implement the Keys to Success tools, including database and marketing tools, and we look forward to forming partnerships with local partners to offer the essential resources needed to make the program a success,” says Kris Jacober, executive director of the AFFCF. “Together we can help the youth in foster care in the area find success and achieve their dreams as they age out of foster care.”

AFFCF and YC4KF are hosting a strategic planning meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Prevent Child Abuse Arizona’s headquarters located at 3298 Bob Drive in Prescott Valley, to bring together local organizations and community in an effort to form partnerships to benefit the local youth. To be part of the discussion or for more information, call 928-445-0800 or email mona@yavapaiCASAforkids.org.

The Keys to Success program has already surpassed many of its 2019 goals for Arizona foster youth, with approximately 143 new youths enrolling in the program so far this year alone. With the help of the program’s tools and resources, more than 90 percent of the program’s youth have secured employment within just one year, and 88 percent of those have retained that employment for more than 30 days.

In addition, nearly 80 percent of the enrolled youth have gained skill or aptitude within six months of intake and 89 percent of age-appropriate youth have enrolled in post-secondary education or training. 

Employers and potential partners for Keys to Success can call program manager Diane Daily, 919-413-3468 or email ddaily@affcf.org for details.

Information provided by Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

